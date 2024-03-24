Chinese PLA Guard of Honor attends Pakistan Day parade

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participated in a military parade here on Saturday, celebrating the 84th Pakistan Day.

At the invitation of the Pakistani military, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participated in a military parade here on Saturday, celebrating the 84th Pakistan Day.

During the event at Shakarparian Parade Avenue, the 36-member PLA Guard of Honor escorted the Chinese national flag while marching across the avenue and shouted "Long live Pakistan-China friendship" in Urdu in response to the audience's warm applause.

"Seeing the PLA's participation in the Pakistan Day parade really made me proud as a friend of China," Umair Khan, a Pakistani student of defense and strategic studies, told Xinhua.

Pakistan Day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, following which a united struggle for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the region was launched, culminating in the independence of Pakistan in 1947.