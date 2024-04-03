8 missing after ship collision in south China

Eight people onboard a fishing boat went missing after it collided with a Panamanian container ship off Hainan Province at around 0:15am Wednesday.

The fishing boat bears the name "Yuenan Aoyu 36062" and the Panamanian container ship "SITC DANANG." The collision occurred 22 nautical miles southwest of Yinggehai town in Ledong, sinking the fishing boat.

As of 5:30pm, 21 ships and five aircraft have been conducting water and air searches at the scene. Three professional divers have arrived to join the rescue mission. No missing ones have been found so far.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is on-going.