7.3-magnitude quake hits China's Taiwan

Xinhua
  09:37 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 7:58am Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.81 degrees north latitude and 121.74 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 12 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

Xinhua reporters in Taipei experienced intense tremors as buildings shook continuously for over a minute. Elevators in the reporters' apartment building were suspended from operation.

According to local media reports, strong tremors were felt in various parts of Taiwan, prompting Taipei's metro system to halt operations for 40 to 60 minutes.

China issued a red alert for tsunami after the earthquake.

According to the warning center of the Ministry of Natural Resources, a tsunami may be caused in the surrounding waters of the quake's focus, expected to bring catastrophic effects to the coastal areas including the east of Taipei and Hualien.

China has a four-tier, color-coded warning system for tsunamis, with red representing the most severe warning.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
