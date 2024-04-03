﻿
News / Nation

E China hailstorm disaster death toll rises to 7

Xinhua
  15:35 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
The death toll resulting from hailstorms and severe convective weather that has been affecting east China's Jiangxi Province since Sunday has risen to seven.
Xinhua
  15:35 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
E China hailstorm disaster death toll rises to 7
Imaginechina

A thunderstorm hits Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, on April 2, 2024.

The death toll resulting from hailstorms and severe convective weather that has been affecting east China's Jiangxi Province since Sunday has risen to seven, local authorities said on Wednesday.

As of 10am Wednesday, 54 counties in nine cities, including the provincial capital of Nanchang, had been hit by the weather disaster, with 93,000 people affected, according to statistics from the Jiangxi provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The severe weather has resulted in damage to 5,700 hectares of crops, while 12 households suffered collapsed homes and another 80 households severely damaged homes. An immediate estimate of the direct economic losses caused by the disaster has reached 150 million yuan (US$21.1 million).

Provincial headquarters launched a level-3 flood control emergency response at 10pm on Tuesday, prompted by the risk of river flooding due to the severe weather.

The provincial meteorological department issued alerts aimed at warning the public to refrain from going outdoors while the weather persists, and to avoid entering culverts, underpasses and other stagnant water areas in case of heavy precipitation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     