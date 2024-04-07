Two photovoltaic projects in SW China start generating power

Two photovoltaic power generation projects in southwest China's Yunnan Province started generating power in full capacity, according to China Three Gorges Corporation.

Both projects, situated in Ninglang County, Lijiang City of Yunnan Province, were invested and constructed by Three Gorges Group Yunnan Energy Investment Co., Ltd.

One of them, featuring a rated installed capacity of 56 megawatts, is expected to transmit about 104 million kWh of green power to the grid annually, saving about 34,000 tons of standard coal and reducing about 82,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

While the other project, featuring a rated installed capacity of 70 megawatts, is expected to transmit about 132 million kWh of green power to the grid each year, saving about 37,000 tons of standard coal and reducing emissions of about 89,000 tons of CO2.