5.4-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Baicheng County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 4:46 pm Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 41.94 degrees north latitude and 82.14 degrees east longitude with a depth of 17 km, said a report issued by the CENC.