China to launch month-long tourism promotion campaign

Xinhua
  20:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
Xinhua
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday that it will launch a month-long nationwide campaign to promote tourism in May.

The campaign, centering on the 14th China Tourism Day that falls on May 19, is aimed at boosting the high-quality development of the tourism industry, expanding eco-friendly tourism, and integrating cultural development with tourism, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry plans to select six cities to highlight their tourism specialty. It has urged local governments to adopt preferential measures, such as issuing tourism consumption coupons and organizing non-profitable entertainment events.

Local tourism departments are also encouraged to publicize their tourism attractions through social media platforms and work with key opinion leaders to hold live-stream shows, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
