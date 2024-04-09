﻿
News / Nation

New air route links Changsha, Mongolia

Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
A new international air route linking Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, and Ulan Bator, capital city of Mongolia, was launched Tuesday.
Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0

A new international air route linking Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, and Ulan Bator, capital city of Mongolia, was launched Tuesday.

It is the first regular direct flight from Changsha to Mongolia. It runs once a week, operated by an E190 aircraft by Mongolia's Hunnu Air.

The inbound trip departs from Ulan Bator at 9:40pm (Beijing Time) every Saturday and arrives in Changsha at 1am on Sunday. The outbound trip departs from Changsha at 1:55am on Sunday and arrives in Ulan Bator at 5:30am the same day.

The air route is also the first direct air route connecting central China and Mongolia, which will bring new opportunities for Hunan to participate in Belt and Road collaboration, said Hunan Airport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     