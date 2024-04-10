Chinese embassy urges US, UK and Australia to stop forming exclusionary blocs

We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality, stop cobbling together exclusionary blocs, and cease stirring trouble and camp confrontation.

The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom on Tuesday voiced firm opposition to the United States, the UK and Australia's insistence on advancing the so-called trilateral security partnership in disregard of the wide concerns of regional countries and the international community about nuclear proliferation risks.

An embassy spokesperson made the remarks on Tuesday, in response to a question concerning a joint statement by the defense ministers of the three countries claiming that they are considering cooperation with Japan on AUKUS Pillar II advanced capability projects.

The spokesperson said such moves will inevitably escalate the risk of nuclear proliferation, exacerbate arms race in the Asia-Pacific, and undermine regional peace and stability. "China is gravely concerned and firmly opposed to this."

"We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality, stop cobbling together exclusionary blocs, and cease stirring trouble and camp confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region," the diplomat said. "Japan must learn lessons from history and be prudent about its words and actions when it comes to military security."