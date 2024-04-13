﻿
News / Nation

Xi congratulates Pellegrini on election as president of Slovakia

Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Peter Pellegrini on his election as president of Slovakia.
Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Peter Pellegrini on his election as president of Slovakia.

In his message sent on Thursday, Xi said that the traditional friendship between China and Slovakia has grown stronger over time, and that bilateral relations in recent years have maintained sound momentum of development, with broad prospects for cooperation in various fields.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Slovakia, ushering in new and important opportunities for the development of bilateral relations, he said.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Slovakia relations, Xi said that he stands ready to work with Pellegrini to deepen the traditional friendship and political mutual trust between the two countries, expand Belt and Road cooperation and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and push bilateral relations to higher levels, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     