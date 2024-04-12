﻿
News / Nation

Chinese researchers find a link between androgen and disparities in gender health

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
A team of Chinese researchers has discovered that androgen plays an important role in determining health disparities among men and women.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0

Why do girls mature faster than boys, yet men age faster? Why are women more prone to Alzheimer's and men more likely to have stomach cancer?

A team of Chinese researchers has discovered that androgen plays an important role in determining health disparities, providing new approaches to treating sex-based diseases.

The scientific journal Nature published the findings on Wednesday.

Gao Dong and Chen Luonan from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Bai Fan from Peking University's Biomedical Pioneering Innovation Center, and Yu Chen from Shenzhen Bay Laboratory co-led the study.

Researchers discovered that androgen acts as a nutritionist at the organ level, assisting organs in gaining or losing weight; as an architect at the cellular level, regulating organ structure by altering cell composition; and as a conductor at the molecular level, coordinating the expression of various sex-specific genes.

The discovery provides a significant theoretical basis for creating tailored therapeutics for sex-based disorders by regulating the androgen system.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     