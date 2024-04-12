German chancellor to visit China

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to China from April 14 to 16 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to China from April 14 to 16 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Scholz, Premier Li will hold talks with him and exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, Mao said at a regular press conference.

China always regards Germany as an important partner for win-win cooperation and supports Germany in playing a more important role in Europe and beyond, Mao said.

China and Germany have benefited from each other's development, and both countries have guided China-EU relations to develop in a steady and sustained manner and injected more stability into the world, Mao said.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of all-round strategic partnership between China and Germany, China is ready to work with Germany to deepen understanding, trust and cooperation to advance bilateral ties and make greater contributions to world peace and prosperity, Mao said.