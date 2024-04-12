Former senior provincial political advisor stands trial for bribery

Sun Shutao, a former senior political adviser in east China's Shandong Province, stood trial at a court in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday.

Sun Shutao, a former senior political adviser in east China's Shandong Province, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday.

Sun, formerly a member of the leading Party members group of the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee, was charged with taking bribes worth over 129 million yuan (US$18.18 million), of which 73.38 million yuan had yet to be received when the case came to light, according to prosecutors.

Sun pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The court said the verdict will be announced in due course.