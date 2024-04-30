All Shenzhou-17 astronauts out of return capsule

The three astronauts of the Shenzhou-17 manned mission were all out of the return capsule that touched down at the Dongfeng landing site.

The three astronauts of the Shenzhou-17 manned mission – Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin – were all out of the return capsule that touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

They are in good physical condition, and the mission is a complete success, according to the China Manned Space Agency.