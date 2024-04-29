﻿
News / Nation

Chinese vice president meets Argentine foreign minister

  23:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino in Beijing on Monday.
Han said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that the development of bilateral ties serves the long-term interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the two peoples.

He said China is ready to continue working with Argentina, understand and support each other, be fellow partners in development, continuously enhance political mutual trust, push for steady and long-term practical cooperation, and deliver benefits to the two peoples.

Mondino said Argentina firmly adheres to the one-China policy, hopes to continuously consolidate and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China, and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and develop in Argentina.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Top ﻿
     