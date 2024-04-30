China renews orange alert for severe convective weather

China's meteorological authority on Tuesday issued an orange alert for severe convective weather, forecasting thunderstorms, gales, hail, and heavy downpours.

Imaginechina

China's meteorological authority on Tuesday issued an orange alert for severe convective weather, forecasting thunderstorms, gales, hail, and heavy downpours in some parts of the country.

According to the National Meteorological Center, thunderstorms, gales, and hail will sweep parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, and Guangdong from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

Torrential rain, with hourly precipitation exceeding 80 mm, will lash parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, and Guangdong, the meteorological center said.

The public has been advised to refrain from outdoor work, while local authorities have been asked to stand ready for emergency rescue efforts.

The center also suggested taking necessary drainage measures in urban areas and farmlands.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.