China's Guangdong sets up investigation, assessment team for deadly expressway collapse

South China's Guangdong Province has set up a disaster investigation and assessment team headed by the provincial governor for a deadly expressway collapse.

South China's Guangdong Province has set up a disaster investigation and assessment team headed by the provincial governor for a deadly expressway collapse.

The cause of the disaster is under investigation and assessment, according to local authorities.

As of 2 pm on Thursday, the death toll has risen to 48 after part of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou city collapsed around 2:10 am Wednesday. The DNA of another three people has yet to be identified. Thirty others were injured, and none are in life-threatening condition.