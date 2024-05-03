Xi calls on youth to shoulder responsibility for Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the young people in the new era to strive to write their youthful chapter of shouldering responsibility for Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his messages for Chinese youth ahead of China's Youth Day, which falls on Saturday.

Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended festive greetings to young people nationwide in his messages.

Xi said that on the new journey in the new era, China's youth of all ethnic groups act as "spearheads and vital forces" in various fields such as scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services, and defense of the country, responding to the call of the Party and the people. The CPC Central Committee has full trust in and high expectations for the youth, said Xi.

Xi stressed that this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China and the 105th anniversary of the May Fourth Movement. He asked young people to carry on the spirit of the movement, resolutely follow the Party, and make their contributions to building China into a strong country and promoting the great cause of national rejuvenation.

Xi also pointed out that Party organizations at various levels should step up their leadership concerning work related to young people, show care for the growth of the youth and support them in making achievements.

The Communist Youth League of China should shoulder the missions and tasks entrusted by the Party on the new journey in the new era and rally young people to strive for the cause of the Party and the people, he added.