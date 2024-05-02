﻿
Death toll rises to 36 after road collapse in south China's Guangdong

The death toll has risen to 36 after part of an expressway collapsed in south China's Guangdong Province on early Wednesday morning.
As of 5:30 on Thursday, the death toll has risen to 36 after part of an expressway collapsed in south China's Guangdong Province on early Wednesday morning, causing 23 vehicles to plunge, local authorities said.

Another 30 people are receiving hospital treatment, and none of them are in life-threatening condition, according to authorities of Meizhou city.

The collapse happened around 2:10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The collapsed section measures 17.9 meters long and covers an area of 184.3 square meters, officials said.

Aerial photos show one side of the expressway caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope.

The aftermath work is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
