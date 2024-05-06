China issues blue alert for mountain torrents

China issued a blue alert for mountain torrents on Monday evening.

From 8pm Monday to 8pm Tuesday, mountain torrents are likely to occur in southern parts of Hunan and Guizhou, according to the alert, which was issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

Mountain torrents could also be triggered by heavy downpours in other areas, the alert warned.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.