Xiangpiaopiao shares jump by daily cap after its nuclear-contaminated water protests in Japan go viral

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:24 UTC+8, 2024-05-06       0
Shares of China's packaged milk tea vendor Xiangpiaopiao surged on Monday after it made headlines for its overseas packaging protesting Japan's dumping of radioactive wastewater.
Ti Gong

Shares of China's leading packaged milk tea vendor Xiangpiaopiao jumped the daily limit on Monday after its fruit tea beverages made headlines over the weekend for its packaging in overseas markets protesting against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.

Paper cup sleeves on Xinagpiaopiao's fruity tea drinks Meco were found to have slogans such as "Japanese politicians please drink the water contaminated by nuclear waste materials," and "We can manage without Japan but the world cannot live without the ocean."

The slogans on the cup sleeves were printed in Japanese and Chinese, and were first posted online by an anonymous user who found them at a Chinese supermarket called Kyowa, in the Shinjuku area in Tokyo.

Ti Gong

Packaging of Chinese fruit tea drink brand Meco contain protests against Japan's dumping of radioactive wastewater.

In Shanghai, listed shares surged 10 percent after Xiangpiaopiao's follow-up post on Chinese social media stating "our employees have done a good job!" was also widely circulated online.

The post on Saturday gained more than 320,000 likes on the microblogging site Weibo.

Ti Gong

Xiangpiaopiao's official Weibo post goes viral over the weekend.

Ti Gong

Xiangpiaopiao promotes the same paper cup sleeves on its Taobao flagship store and asks online shoppers to be patient over any delay in delivery.

Xiangpiaopiao, which first came to fame for its bubble milk tea, has been diversifying its offerings, including fruity flavored packaged tea drinks and Hong Kong style milk tea beverages in recent years.

Its livestreaming session on Douyin promoting the Meco packaged drinks also gained wide attention on Sunday after President Yang Dongyun, wearing a red T-shirt, joined a livestream to promote the beverages.

According to third-party data, hundred of thousands of viewers rushed to Xiangpiaopiao's livestream room at Douyin and its sales were more than 400 times the normal to a value of more than 1.36 million yuan (US$188,580).

Xiangpiaopiao's livestream session is also a hit.

Its Taobao flagship store has also published a notice saying it was storing inventory for the same kind of paper cup sleeves and reminded online shoppers to be patient about any delay in delivery.

Internet commentators have shown support for the homegrown brand but others have divided opinions.

An online user "iced wolf" commented on the news outlet Observer Net that this kind of topic deserves more attention and said Xiangpiaopiao "has done a good job."

Others consider the issue to be a manufactured online stunt to cash in on nationalistic sentiment among young customers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
