China develops first 100 kg vehicle-mounted liquid hydrogen system

China has successfully developed its first 100-kilogram class vehicle-mounted liquid hydrogen system, marking a new breakthrough in the country's transportation sector, according to its developer China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

As one of the core components of liquid hydrogen heavy trucks, the new system is fully domestically produced and will help hydrogen-powered heavy trucks achieve an improved range of over 1,000 kilometers with just one charge.

Compared to its predecessor, the system boasts a 20 percent increase in effective volume within the same overall dimensions while cutting costs by more than 30 percent.

With a capacity to carry up to 100 kilograms of hydrogen, it matches international standards in terms of system quality, hydrogen storage density, and refueling time, according to an expert with the CASC.