Suspect arrested after body found inside cement block

  18:51 UTC+8, 2024-05-10
A person suspected of being involved in sealing a body in cement, a case which circulated online on Friday, has been apprehended.

A video showing police and firefighters in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, breaking up a block of cement and discovering a body inside went viral online on Friday, sparking widespread concern.

The Yingdong Branch of the Fuyang Public Security Bureau issued a notice on Friday afternoon, stating that a resident in Yingquan District reported that his family member, surnamed Fei, had disappeared on May 7. The police arrested the suspect, surnamed Dong, on May 8. Dong is suspected of killing Fei.

The 47-year-old Dong and the victim, Fei, were friends who developed a dispute while running a fruit business. Dong allegedly murdered Fei, put his body in a box filled with cement and threw it into a nearby river, local police said.

The case is still under investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
