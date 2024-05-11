﻿
News / Nation

8 more mainland cities to join HK, Macao individual visit scheme

Xinhua
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
8 more cities on the Chinese mainland will be eligible to issue individual travel endorsements for trips to Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions starting from May 27.
Xinhua
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0

Eight more cities on the Chinese mainland will be eligible to issue individual travel endorsements for trips to Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions starting from May 27, according to the National Immigration Administration on Saturday.

The adding of these eight cities, namely Taiyuan in Shanxi Province, Hohhot in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Harbin in Heilongjiang Province, Lhasa in the Xizang Autonomous Region, Lanzhou in Gansu Province, Xining in Qinghai Province, Yinchuan in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was approved by the State Council.

Residents and holders of residence permits of the above eight cities will from May 27 be able to submit applications at the entry and exit service counters of local public security organs, or use the smart endorsement equipment there, for individual travel endorsement.

Holders of these endorsements will be allowed to stay in Hong Kong or Macau for a maximum of seven days per visit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     