8 more mainland cities to join HK, Macao individual visit scheme

Eight more cities on the Chinese mainland will be eligible to issue individual travel endorsements for trips to Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions starting from May 27, according to the National Immigration Administration on Saturday.

The adding of these eight cities, namely Taiyuan in Shanxi Province, Hohhot in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Harbin in Heilongjiang Province, Lhasa in the Xizang Autonomous Region, Lanzhou in Gansu Province, Xining in Qinghai Province, Yinchuan in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was approved by the State Council.

Residents and holders of residence permits of the above eight cities will from May 27 be able to submit applications at the entry and exit service counters of local public security organs, or use the smart endorsement equipment there, for individual travel endorsement.

Holders of these endorsements will be allowed to stay in Hong Kong or Macau for a maximum of seven days per visit.