China has 5.63 mln registered nurses

  21:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
The number of registered nurses in China reached 5.63 million by the end of 2023, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday.

The figure represents a ratio of four registered nurses to every 1,000 people, the NHC told a press conference ahead of International Nurses Day, which falls on Sunday this year.

Over 80 percent of nurses in China hold academic qualifications equivalent to or above the college degree level, NHC data shows.

Highlighting a notable enhancement to the overall caliber of Chinese nurses in recent years, NHC official Xing Ruoqi said that specialized training initiatives targeting nursing shortages in sectors such as geriatrics, pediatrics, intensive care and infectious disease management have been carried out in various regions.

The official pledged further efforts to strengthen the country's nursing workforce and optimize related services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
