McDonald's apologizes after another food hygiene scandal

McDonald's China has apologized after an undercover Beijing News investigation found that outdated materials were being used at two of the American fast food giant's outlets.

McDonald's said it's looking into the food hygiene scandal in cooperation with local market authorities.

Staff were found to have been putting new time labels on expired food such as hamburger buns and chicken thighs at a McDoanlds' restaurant in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, and another one in Jinan, capital of eastern Shandong Province.

An undercover investigation by the Beijing News in early March found the canteen managers changing food expiration date stamps for these materials.

They were also found to have been changing hamburger packages to make them look freshly made as well as using frying oils repeatedly.

The undercover reporter, who posed as one of the staff, was told to continue using the outdated materials and ignore the time stamps, and staff also turned a blind eye to food hygiene protocols.



McDonald's said late on Monday that it will take serious measures and has zero tolerance for any actions contrary to its standard operation procedure.

The fast food chain was found to be using expired food materials such as lettuce at several outlets in neighboring Anhui Province in 2021.

In 2022, Jiangsu TV Station reported that a McDonald's store in Nanjing was exposed for changing the expiration date stamps on frozen chicken, among others.