﻿
News / Nation

McDonald's apologizes after another food hygiene scandal

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
McDonald's China has apologized after an undercover Beijing News investigation found that outdated materials were being used at two of the American fast food giant's outlets.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0

McDonald's China has apologized after an undercover investigation found that outdated materials were being used at two of the American fast food giant's outlets.

McDonald's said it's looking into the food hygiene scandal in cooperation with local market authorities.

Staff were found to have been putting new time labels on expired food such as hamburger buns and chicken thighs at a McDoanlds' restaurant in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, and another one in Jinan, capital of eastern Shandong Province.

An undercover investigation by the Beijing News in early March found the canteen managers changing food expiration date stamps for these materials.

They were also found to have been changing hamburger packages to make them look freshly made as well as using frying oils repeatedly.

McDonald's apologizes after another food hygiene scandal
Ti Gong

McDonald's staff were found to have been putting new time labels on expired food such as hamburger buns and chicken thighs.

The undercover reporter, who posed as one of the staff, was told to continue using the outdated materials and ignore the time stamps, and staff also turned a blind eye to food hygiene protocols.

McDonald's said late on Monday that it will take serious measures and has zero tolerance for any actions contrary to its standard operation procedure.

The fast food chain was found to be using expired food materials such as lettuce at several outlets in neighboring Anhui Province in 2021.

In 2022, Jiangsu TV Station reported that a McDonald's store in Nanjing was exposed for changing the expiration date stamps on frozen chicken, among others.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     