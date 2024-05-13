Former vice president of Beihang University indicted for graft

Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Monday.

Following the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, a procuratorate in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, filed Zhang's case with the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors accused Zhang of taking advantage of his various positions at Beihang University to seek undue profits for others and accepting an especially large amount of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights and heard the opinions of the defense counsel, the SPP statement said.