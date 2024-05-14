China launches campaign to fight key issues including campus bullying in basic education

China has launched a nationwide campaign to address key issues such as campus bullying and excessive homework in basic education.

According to a circular made public by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, the campaign will continue until the end of this year and will primarily focus on regulating and rectifying problems related to safety breaches, disorder in daily management, and faculty misconduct.

The circular also outlines a detailed list of 12 negative practices in basic education. These include encroachment on students' scheduled ten-minute breaks, neglect and tolerating of bullying behavior, and compulsory education institutions organizing various exams with the intention of selecting students.