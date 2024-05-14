1 killed, 4 injured in southwest China bus accident
One person was killed and four others injured after a bus overturned in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local police said Tuesday.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:10pm Tuesday in the municipality's Nanchuan District, according to the district's public security bureau.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
