1 killed, 4 injured in southwest China bus accident

One person was killed and four others injured after a bus overturned in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local police said Tuesday.

One person was killed and four others injured after a bus overturned in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local police said Tuesday.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:10pm Tuesday in the municipality's Nanchuan District, according to the district's public security bureau.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.