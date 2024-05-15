Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for graft

Qu Min, former vice chairperson of Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Following the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, a procuratorate in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, filed Qu's case with the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors accused Qu of taking advantage of his various posts to seek undue profits for others and accepting an especially large amount of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights and heard the opinions of the defense counsel, the SPP statement said.