Teacher executed in China for raping and molesting dozens of girls

A primary school teacher was executed yesterday for raping and molesting dozens of girls in Hainan Province in south China, a court announced in a statement.

Luo Chongchuang was sentenced to death by the Hainan No.1 Intermediate People’s Court in April 2023 for repeatedly raping four girls and molesting another 25 girls from 2019 to 2021.

Luo appealed the ruling, but the High People’s Court of Hainan rejected it and upheld the original death sentence.

China places great importance on the protection of minors' rights and interests, insisting on strict punishment in accordance with the law for sexual assaults that seriously jeopardize the health of minors and challenge the law and ethical standards, the statement said.

The people’s courts have sentenced to death a very small number of individuals who have committed particularly egregious and extremely serious crimes in accordance with the law, showing no leniency in such cases.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
