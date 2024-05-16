China's procuratorate orders arrest of former ICBC vice president

Zhejiang Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Zhang Hongli, former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), for alleged bribery.

Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Zhejiang Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Zhang Hongli, former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), for alleged bribery.

The case has been transferred to the procuratorial authority for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said on Thursday.

Further handling of the case is underway, according to the SPP.