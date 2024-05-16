﻿
News / Nation

China Coast Guard issues warnings to trespassing Philippine vessels

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2024-05-16       0
The China Coast Guard on Wednesday issued radio warnings to Philippine ships trespassing into the waters under China's jurisdiction.
Xinhua

China Coast Guard patrols waters near Huangyan Dao on May 15, 2024.

The China Coast Guard on Wednesday issued radio warnings to Philippine ships trespassing into the waters under China's jurisdiction.

On the same day, when answering a foreign media question on Filipino fishing boats heading from the Philippines to the surrounding waters of Huangyan Dao, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters.

China made a goodwill arrangement in 2016 for Filipino fishermen to fish with a small number of small fishing boats in the adjacent waters of Huangyan Dao, while China continues to oversee and monitor relevant activities of the Filipino fishermen in accordance with the law, he added.

If the Philippines abuses China's goodwill and infringes upon China's territorial sovereignty and jurisdiction, China will defend its rights and take countermeasures in accordance with the law, he said, adding that relevant responsibilities and consequences shall be borne solely by the Philippines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
