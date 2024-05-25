4 missing after north China mined-out section collapses

Four people are missing following a ground collapse at a mined-out section in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday during filling operations at a mined-out area managed by a mining company named Jinyuan in Linxi County, Chifeng City, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

Rescue operations are currently underway.