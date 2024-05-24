Ningbo exhibition takes China's story to Cambodian workers

"Ningbo in Light and Shadow" aims to help employees in overseas better understand its history and that of China with many companies from the city having settled in Cambodia.

"Ningbo in Light and Shadow," a photographic exhibition aimed at helping overseas employees gain a better understanding of the port and industrial hub in east China's Zhejiang Province was launched in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, on May 23.

It's thought to be China's first large-scale cultural exchange event to use overseas factories as a platform to promote the image of a city.

There are 90 photographs on display. In addition to showing the mountains and rivers, landmarks and intangible heritage of Zhejiang and China, there are also beautiful pictures of Ningbo, covering the port, its industry, culture and other aspects.

Sanjiangkou in Ningbo is both the outlet of China's Grand Canal and the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road. The "Point of Departure of the Maritime Tea Route" monument at Sanjiangkou tells the origins of Chinese tea going global. Photographs take viewers back to ancient times, to witness a fleet of tea, tea sets, cotton and silk, and porcelain shipped from there to Cambodia and other places around the world.

"Through the text explanation, I have learned that the Phnom Penh–Poipet high-speed railway built in cooperation with China is also advancing, and it will become more convenient to travel in the future, which is very exciting," said Shen Jinfa, an employee of the Seduno (Cambodia) Knitting Co Ltd.

Photos related to local social life also transcend the meaning of the photos themselves and serve as a bridge to China-Cambodia friendship.

"I've never been to China, I've never been to the location of the headquarters. However, these photos make me have a wonderful imagination of Ningbo far away," said Rasny, another Seduno employee, who said she was very fond of the historical architecture and cultural art of Ningbo as depicted in the exhibition.

Many Ningbo companies have gathered in Phnom Penh and how to increase cohesion between employees from different cultural backgrounds is a problem for many overseas factories.

"Through the photo exhibition, we have learned about the changes and development opportunities in China, as well as the development of this vibrant city of Ningbo," said Chhean Leang, secretary of state to Cambodia's Ministry of Information. He said he greatly appreciated this approach, which allowed people to know each other's situation intuitively.

There are plans to hold 100 photography exhibitions in 100 overseas factories of Ningbo enterprises. The next step will be launching the exhibition at factories in Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The exhibition was organized by the Ningbo International Communication Center (NICC), China Pictorial, and the Ningbo Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, covering more than 20 Ningbo companies such as Seduno and Shenzhou International Group, with 120,000 employees in factories in Cambodia.



Among those attending the launch were Chen Cong, minister-counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, Prak Phannara, secretary of state to Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism, Chhean Leang, and Choun Chanphearoun, deputy director general of Cambodia's Information and Broadcasting of the Ministry of Information.

The chambers of commerce of Ningbo, Zhejiang and China in Cambodia, CNS reporters in Cambodia and reporters from Cambodian mainstream media were also at the ceremony.