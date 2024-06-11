﻿
News / Nation

China sees 45% surge in border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
A total of 5.75 million entry and exit trips were recorded, representing a 45 percent year-on-year increase.
Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0

China saw a significant increase in travel activity during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday. A total of 5.75 million entry and exit trips were recorded, representing a 45 percent year-on-year increase, according to data released by the National Immigration Administration on Tuesday.

Of these trips, nearly 2.47 million were made by Chinese mainland residents, 2.78 million by residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and 507,000 by foreign nationals.

The Dragon Boat Festival, a prominent traditional holiday in China, takes place on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on June 10. With the holiday following a weekend, people were able to enjoy a three-day break spanning from June 8 to 10.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     