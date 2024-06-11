China sees 45% surge in border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

China saw a significant increase in travel activity during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday. A total of 5.75 million entry and exit trips were recorded, representing a 45 percent year-on-year increase, according to data released by the National Immigration Administration on Tuesday.

Of these trips, nearly 2.47 million were made by Chinese mainland residents, 2.78 million by residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and 507,000 by foreign nationals.

The Dragon Boat Festival, a prominent traditional holiday in China, takes place on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on June 10. With the holiday following a weekend, people were able to enjoy a three-day break spanning from June 8 to 10.