Wang Yi attends BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that over the past year, BRICS cooperation has been remarkable, rapid and strong.

Following BRICS' expansion, a new era for the Global South to gain strength through unity has come, and the appeal and attractiveness of BRICS has been continuously increasing, he said.

Noting rampant politicization and securitization of economic issues and increasing unilateral sanctions and technological barriers in today's world, Wang called on the participants to follow the trend of history, stand on the side of fairness and justice, and make the right choices.

Looking ahead, the greater BRICS must take greater responsibilities and actions, Wang said, adding that the strategic significance and political effects of the greater BRICS should be fully leveraged to make BRICS a new type of multilateral cooperation mechanism based on emerging markets and developing countries, and open and inclusive to the world.

Wang called for strengthening confidence in multilateralism to draw a new blueprint for future global development; firmly toughening the determination to maintain peace and security to offer new support for the political resolution of hotspot issues; and staying committed to the BRICS original aspiration of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation to elevate pragmatic cooperation to new heights.

The participants exchanged views in depth on BRICS cooperation and international and regional hot issues. All parties spoke highly of the important role of the BRICS mechanism and the achievements of its membership expansion. They agreed that the accession of more countries to BRICS has accelerated the process of world multi-polarization, and promoted a more just and equitable international order. They also voiced support for the establishment of partner countries.

All parties called for adherence to multilateralism, opposition to unilateralism and protectionism, promoting reform of the international financial architecture, enhancing and improving global governance, and increasing the voice and representation of developing countries.

All parties emphasized resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultations, and supporting all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises.

A joint statement of BRICS foreign ministers was issued following the meeting.

During the meeting, Wang met separately with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atskeselassie, and Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.