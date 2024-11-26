News / Nation

Alipay offers travel vouchers to overseas users

  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-26
Overseas wallet users will be able to claim 200 yuan (US$28) vouchers for flights, retail tickets, car-hailing orders, housing, and other travel expenses even before they arrive.
Alipay has launched a new line of exclusive voucher packs for international inbound passengers.

Overseas registered users of the Alipay wallet can collect vouchers worth 200 yuan (US$28) for flights, retail tickets, car-hailing orders, accommodation, and other travel needs.

Visitors can claim the coupons when they open the Alipay front page even if they are still overseas.

Overseas users of Alipay can get discounts on the home page.

Additionally, international tourists eligible for 72-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit, as well as those from countries with mutual visa exemption agreements with China, can access flight discount coupons.

China announced last month that it had granted visa-free status to nine more countries, effective from November 30.

More than 8.18 million foreign travelers entered China in the third quarter, a 48.8 percent increase year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Among these, the number of foreigners entering China under visa-free policies jumped 78.6 percent to more than 4.88 million.

Over the past few years, the registration process has been optimized for overseas users, and they can now easily link international credit or debit cards from networks such as Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, Diners Club International, and UnionPay International.

