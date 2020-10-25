NYS governor's new book goes hot on Amazon, praised by Chinese FM spokesman

The latest book by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo published in mid-October, is listed on the No. 1 Best Seller in the category of Sociological Study of Medicine on Amazon.

American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the latest book by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo published in mid-October, is listed on the No. 1 Best Seller in the category of Sociological Study of Medicine on Amazon.

In the book, Cuomo told the riveting story of how he took charge in the fight against COVID-19 as New York became the epicenter of the pandemic, offering hard-won lessons in leadership and his vision for the path forward.

He said the coronavirus was not "China virus", condemned discrimination and violence against Asians, spoke highly of China's anti-epidemic efforts, and thanked China for donating a lot of medical supplies to the United States during difficult times.

The Amazon review said that "When COVID-19 besieged the United States, New York State emerged as the global 'ground zero' for a deadly contagion that threatened the lives and livelihoods of millions. Quickly, Governor Andrew Cuomo provided the leadership to address the threat, becoming the standard-bearer of the organized response the country desperately needed."

"Governor Cuomo and other dozens of governors, mayors and lawmakers thanked China through various means and expressed their support for China-U.S. friendly cooperation. This is the true reflection of Chinese and American people helping each other and fighting the virus together," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during the ministry's regular press conference on Friday in response to a question concerning Cuomo's new book.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 33,418 coronavirus deaths in New York State for the past seven months, the worst among all the states of the country.

However, New York State had the third lowest positivity rate of COVID-19 test among all U.S. states, according to the seven-day rolling average updated on Oct. 19 by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

On Amazon, the governor has another book - All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life - a memoir published in October 2014.

Andrew Cuomo is the fifty-sixth governor of New York, serving since 2011.