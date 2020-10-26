Canadians urged to avoid large in-person gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike

News / World

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Sunday urged Canadians to avoid large gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike in the country.

Tam said in a statement that "now is not the time for hosting large in-person gatherings."

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in late September that the second wave had already begun in the country.

The latest national-level data indicate daily averages of 2,488 new cases, said Tam.

Canada confirmed a total of 216,104 COVID-19 cases and 9,946 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to CTV.

Canadian experts said there are a variety of factors contributing to the country's recent surge in record-breaking COVID-19 cases including Thanksgiving celebrations, fewer restrictions and increased testing capacity.

Quebec province continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Canada, surpassing 100,000 confirmed cases on Sunday, while Ontario, the second hardest hit province, registered more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time, setting another record for new cases in a single day.

On Sunday, Quebec province reported 879 new cases, bringing the total to 100,114 cases in the province. It reported 6,143 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ontario province reported 1,042 new cases. The province had 70,373 cases and 3,093 deaths.

Public health officials across Canada have re-urged people to be extra vigilant during the second wave of the pandemic, as colder weather pushes people indoors.

Tam said there is a concern that Canada has not yet seen the full impact of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, as hospitalizations and deaths generally lag behind case numbers.

Tam said influenza and other respiratory infections place an added strain on hospitals in the fall and winter months, making it even more important to heed preventive measures. "Right now, doing the best thing to keep our family, friends and community safer means keeping safely apart."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
