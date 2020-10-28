Nuremberg cancels renowned Christmas market for 2020

The German city of Nuremberg has canceled its world-renowned Christmas market over soaring coronavirus cases.

The worsening pandemic has already forced a slew of other German cities, including Berlin, Duesseldorf and Cologne, to announce they are scrapping or severely curtailing their Christmas markets.

“After much deliberation and in order to protect the population, we have come to the conclusion that the Christmas market will not take place this year,” Nuremberg mayor Marcus Koenig said.

Germany is home to some 2,500 Christmas markets each year that are popular with visitors who come to sip mulled wine, nibble on roasted chestnuts and shop for seasonal trinkets.

Nuremberg’s Christmas market is one of the biggest and oldest.



