Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court in Trump pre-election triumph

The US Senate confirmed conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court's newest justice on Monday.

AFP

The US Senate confirmed conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court's newest justice on Monday, delivering a landmark and controversial win for President Donald Trump just eight days before the election.

The deeply divided chamber voted 52 to 48, largely along party lines in the Republican-controlled Senate, making Barrett the third Trump nominee to reach the high court and cementing a 6-to-3 conservative majority.

Republican lawmakers broke into applause as the tally was read out, and the White House is also expected to celebrate the confirmation in the final run-up to the November 3 election, in which more than 60 million Americans have already voted.