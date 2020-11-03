News / World

Trump, Biden rally voters as campaigning nears end

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden had one last chance to make their case to voters in critical battleground states on Monday.
A combination of pictures shows US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (panel left) and US President Donald Trump (panel right) on campaigning events in Florida.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden had one last chance to make their case to voters in critical battleground states on Monday, the final full day of a campaign that has laid bare their dramatically different visions for tackling the nation’s pressing problems and for the office of the presidency itself.

The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

More than 93 million people have already voted and each campaign insists it has a pathway to victory. The Republican Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. But the race is seen as close in enough swing states that Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.

The president’s final day has him sprinting through five rallies, in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and two in Michigan.

Trump will wrap up his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place he concluded his 2016 presidential run with a post-midnight rally on Election Day.

Biden, meanwhile, was devoting most of his time to Pennsylvania, where a win would leave Trump with an exceedingly narrow path. Biden was also dipping into Ohio, a show of confidence in a state where Trump won by 8 percentage points four years ago.

Heading into the closing 24 hours, Trump and Biden each painted the other as unfit for office and described the next four years in near apocalyptic terms if the other were to win.

“The Biden plan will turn America into a prison state locking you down while letting the far-left rioters roam free to loot and burn,” Trump thundered on Sunday at a rally in Iowa. Biden said America was on the verge of putting “an end to a presidency that’s fanned the flames of hate.”

“When America is heard, I believe the message is going to be clear: It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home,” Biden said in Philadelphia. “We’re done with the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hate.”

A record number of votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots, which could lead to delays in their tabulation. Trump has spent months claiming without evidence that the votes would be ripe for fraud while refusing to guarantee that he would honor the election result. In the starkest terms yet, Trump on Sunday threatened litigation to stop the tabulation of ballots arriving after Election Day. As soon as polls closed in battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania, Trump said, “we’re going in with our lawyers.”

It was unclear precisely what Trump meant. There is already an appeal pending at the Supreme Court over the counting of absentee ballots in Pennsylvania that are received in the mail in the three days after the election.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
