News / World

Over 97m Americans cast early votes: website

Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
More than 97 million Americans have cast ballots in the United States ahead of Election Day, according to the US Elections Project.
Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Over 97m Americans cast early votes: website
AFP

Voters wait in line with social distance to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting for the 2020 presidential election on November 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

More than 97 million Americans have cast ballots in the United States ahead of Election Day, according to the US Elections Project.

The total early votes stand at 97,867,186 as of 6:30pm Eastern Time (11:30pm GMT) on Monday, according to the nonpartisan website run by Michael McDonald, a professor with University of Florida who tracks county-level data.

The early votes include more than 35 million in-person votes as well as 62 million returned mail-in ballots and the figure represents some 71 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 election.

In the 20 states that report the party registration of early voters, the Elections Project found that 45.2 percent of those who have voted early are registered Democrats, 30.5 percent are Republicans and 23.6 percent list no party affiliation.

It is believed that 2020's total voter turnout could be the highest in a century.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     