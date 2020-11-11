News / World

Health minister says Australians 'on track' to get coronavirus vaccine from March

Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt has declared that they are "on track" to deliver coronavirus vaccines to Australians from March next year.
Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt has declared that they are "on track" to deliver coronavirus vaccines to Australians from March next year.

Hunt, who has repeatedly expressed optimism over a vaccine, welcomed the news that trials for a vaccine from two leading pharmaceutical companies show it to be 90 percent effective against the coronavirus.

Hunt and Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on November 5 that the government had signed an agreement to secure 10 million doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"I'm also delighted to announce that the Government has secured, as part of its agreement with Pfizer, full cold chain logistics distribution for the Pfizer vaccine," Hunt said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are on track to deliver vaccines to Australians, commencing in March of 2021. And that is I think extremely important news."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been 27,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in the last 24 hours was eight, according to the latest figures from the federal health ministry.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported four new cases, all of which were reported in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

Victoria, the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, recorded no new cases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     