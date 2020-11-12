News / World

Brazil allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trial

Shine
  02:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
Anvisa on Monday suspended the trials of the Sinovac vaccine after the death of a volunteer that was registered as a suicide.
Shine
  02:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac, two days after suspending them in what critics called a decision tainted by politics.

Anvisa on Monday suspended the trials of the Sinovac vaccine after the death of a volunteer that was registered as a suicide.

The regulator said that it had not been informed of the cause of the volunteers’ death when it took the decision and was only provided with the details the following day by the Butantan biomedical center which is running the trials.

“After evaluating the new data presented by the sponsor... Anvisa understands that it has sufficient reasons to allow the resumption of vaccination,” the agency said. “It is important to clarify that a suspension does not necessarily mean that the product under investigation does not offer quality, safety or efficacy,” Anvisa said.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had claimed the suspension as a victory. CoronaVac has been caught up in a messy political battle in Brazil, where its most visible backer has been Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a leading Bolsonaro opponent.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     