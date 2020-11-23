2 stabbed at California homeless shelter

Two people died and several others were injured in a stabbing on Sunday night at a church in California where homeless people had been brought to shelter from the cold weather.

The stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, where police said on Twitter that no services were taking place. “Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold,” police tweeted.

It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded, but some of the injuries were life-threatening.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo initially tweeted that a suspect had been arrested, but police later said no arrest could be confirmed. Local TV reported a 22-year-old man was apprehended.

Video aired by news outlets near the church showed several ambulances and police cars, and police tape and traffic cones cordoning off the road outside the church.