News / World

5 die as severe cyclone lashes southern India

Reuters
  22:46 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
A severe cyclone slammed into India's southern coast early on Thursday, killing at least five people and uprooting trees and power lines.
Reuters
  22:46 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
5 die as severe cyclone lashes southern India
AFP

Residents wade along a waterlogged road after heavy rains following Cyclone Nivar landfall, in Puducherry on Thursday.

A severe cyclone slammed into India’s southern coast early on Thursday, killing at least five people and uprooting trees and power lines.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the city of Puducherry, near the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Heavy rains caused flooding in some streets of the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s largest city which is home to many large automobile manufacturers.

The storm killed at least five people in and around Chennai from trees falling, drowning and electrocution, the Times of India reported. A spokesman for the chief minister’s office declined to comment.

People in Velachery, a low-lying suburb of Chennai, said the impact was mitigated by government precautions, compared with hundreds of deaths during floods in 2015.

“The situation was terrible here during the floods in 2015. This year, because of the precautions taken, the situation has not been that bad,” said local shopkeeper S. Sakthivel.

More than 100 cars were parked on the edge of a bridge in Velachery to keep them above the floodwaters.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     