Romania gets its own mysterious monolith

  2020-12-02
The metal pillar on Batca Doamnei hill in Piatra Neamt, Romania.

A metal monolith which mysteriously appeared on a hilltop in northern Romania has sparked curiosity and mockery online, coming just days after a similar object was found in Utah desert in the United States.

Images of the 4-meter tall metal object were first published last week by local news outlets in the Neamt region.

The Jurnal FM radio station went to investigate the monolith after an e-mail about its arrival last Thursday.

“We were surprised to say the least when we found a ... metallic structure which had spirals engraved on its sides,” the station said in a story posted on its website.

Local news outlet ziarpiatraneamt.ro also published a video taken by a man who went to the hilltop to see the object for himself. In a video posted to Facebook, the man says the object is “just some old scrap metal that somebody placed here.”

Fellow Facebook user Alexandru was similarly scathing, saying: “We’re not even capable of doing a proper copy-cat.”

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
