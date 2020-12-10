News / World

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data hacked

Reuters
  00:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-11
Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that data related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyber attack on European Medicines Agency.
Reuters
  00:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-11       0
AFP

Headquarters of the European Medicines Agency

US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been “unlawfully accessed” in a cyber attack on Europe’s medicines regulator.

The European Medicines Agency, which assesses medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said hours earlier it had been targeted in a cyber attack. It gave no further details.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they did not believe any personal data of trial participants had been compromised and EMA “has assured us that the cyber attack will have no impact on the timeline for its review.”

It was not immediately clear when or how the attack took place, who was responsible or what other information may have been compromised.

The two companies said they had been informed by the EMA “that the agency has been subject to a cyber attack and that some documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate” had been viewed. Such documents could be extremely valuable to other countries and companies rushing to develop vaccines, experts said.

“When it comes to the data submitted to these kinds of regulatory bodies, we are talking confidential information about the vaccine and its mechanism of action, its efficiency, its risks & known possible side effects and any unique aspects such as handling guidelines,” said Marc Rogers, founder of a volunteer group fighting COVID-related breaches, CTI-League.

The companies said “no BioNTech or Pfizer systems have been breached in connection with this incident.”

The EMA has said it would complete its review by December 29, although its schedule may change.

The regulator’s statement gave few details about the attack, saying only it was investigating with help from law enforcement.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
